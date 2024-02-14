Authorities identify body of Lebanon man killed on interstate

Feb. 14—Authorities have officially identified the man whose body was found on Interstate 65 in Lebanon on Feb. 7.

Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks said the victim is Ritchie Barton, 71, of Lebanon. Sparks learned through an autopsy that blunt force trauma caused Barton's death. "But the manner of death is something we're still working to understand," Sparks said Tuesday.

Barton was badly injured and his body could not immediately be identified. But authorities found a wallet and ankle monitor that led them in Barton's direction, Sparks said.

The Indiana State Police Laboratory identified Barton through fingerprints recorded during his autopsy. A DNA test has not yet been returned, Sparks said, adding that he notified Barton's family late Tuesday when received the fingerprint results.

Lebanon Police Lt. Ben Phelps is leading an investigation by the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team with members from Whitestown and Zionsville police departments.

Witnesses reported seeing Barton on and off the Ind. 32 bridge over the interstate. Police believe Barton probably walked down the southbound ramp from the bridge onto the interstate, but the investigation is far from complete, Phelps said.

The driver

A box truck driven by Tyree V. Harper, 28, of Cincinnati, first hit Barton, Phelps said. Harper didn't see Barton and continued away from the site, believing that he had hit a deer, Phelps said. He eventually pulled over to report the accident to the meat distribution company for which he worked, Phelps added.

Harper submitted to chemical testing, as is required for all drivers involved in fatal crashes in Indiana. He was "very cooperative and showed no signs of impairment on the scene," Phelps said. His test results are pending and may take up to eight weeks to be returned form the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

Police seek help

At least three semi tractors and two passenger cars then hit Barton, authorities believe.

"They all thought they had struck the remains of a deer," Phelps said. "Anyone who may have driven through there at around that time, and who may have also struck him, we're encouraging them to call, especially if they have dash-cam video or damage to their vehicles."

Any other witnesses are also encouraged to call police at 765-482-1412 Option 4 and ask to leave a message for Phelps.

History

Barton was released from prison to electronically monitored home detention just two days before his death.

He was to serve three years on home detention, followed by probation.

Barton pleaded guilty but mentally ill in 2019 to a charge of aggravated battery and two counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The charges stemmed from an early morning incident on May 25, 2018, at Crawford Manor on the Hoosier Village campus in Zionsville, when Barton stabbed Saundra Finchum in the sternum and legs after telling her "I've got to kill you," she told police. After tussling with Finchum and a neighbor's guest, Barton stabbed at two police officers who were trying to apprehend him, stopping only when he was Tased.

Finchum survived her injuries.

Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid said at the time of Barton's sentencing that it was a sad situation because Barton had been a law abiding citizen all of his life and that the mental illness happened later in his life. He added that if people who had known Barton 20 years ago would have been told he would do this, they wouldn't have believed it.