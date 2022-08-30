Authorities identify Cedar Rapids man shot and killed by police

Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man early Tuesday after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Two officers arrived at the Inn Circle, an affordable housing center located at 5560 6th St. SW, at approximately 12:55 a.m., according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When trying to detain a man on the scene, the man took out a weapon, prompting the officers to shoot, the release said.

The man, later identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety as William Isaac Rich, 22, of Cedar Rapids, died. The officers involved were not injured, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the incident, which the release stated is standard protocol. Once complete, the investigative report will be sent to the Linn County Attorney's Office, according to an updated release on Tuesday afternoon.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cedar Rapids man was shot and killed by police early Tuesday