Authorities identify Columbus man, 28, found shot to death in city street Tuesday

Authorities have identified a Columbus man they say was found with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday on a city street.

Keaton Hightower, 28, was pronounced dead from his wounds at 12:25 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan said Hightower was found in the roadway on Parkwood Drive at Braebern Street. That’s near the city’s old Belvedere Park, south of Buena Vista Road.

Columbus police had not yet released any details on the shooting Tuesday afternoon.