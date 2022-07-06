Authorities identify couple in Lovilia murder-suicide

Jul. 6—LOVILIA — A married couple involved in a murder-suicide on Sunday has been identified.

According to a press release issued by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, 41-year-old Nathan Werner of Lovilia died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing his wife, 33-year-old Betty Werner.

The investigation into Betty Werner's death began after Ankeny police officers were told of a potential homicide that took place days prior in Lovilia, a small town of fewer than 500 people in northern Monroe County.

According to the press release, Ankeny police relayed the information to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources. Using this information, law enforcement officers in Monroe County located Betty Werner's body off of 505th Street, where she was covered with bedding and debris.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner showed that Betty Werner died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Betty Werner's husband, Nathan Werner, has been identified as the sole person responsible for his wife's death, according to the release.

Nathan Werner was found, armed and holed up, inside his home in Lovilia. Over several hours, Iowa State Patrol negotiators and tactical team members attempted to persuade Nathan Werner from his home. Nathan Werner refused to leave and ended negotiations. Before law enforcement could enter his home, Nathan Werner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been classified as a suicide.

Agencies that assisted in the investigation are the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DCI and the Ankeny Police Department.