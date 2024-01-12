Authorities identify driver and pedestrian involved in deadly crash

THURSDAY, 01/11/2024, 6:05 p.m.

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two individuals involved after a pickup truck hit a woman on State Highway 114 in Harrison on December 28, 2023.

According to a release, the female pedestrian who died was identified as 40-year-old Chandra Zimmer from Neenah.

The driver of the westbound pickup truck was identified as 40-year-old Trevor Gelhaar from Sherwood.

No additional information was made available as the investigation is ongoing.

THURSDAY, 12/28/2023, 9:39 p.m.

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old female from Fox Crossing is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on State Highway 114 near Pigeon Road in Calumet County on Thursday evening.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, reports came in shortly before 5:00 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on STH 114 in the village of Harrison.

Preliminary investigations reveal a pickup truck traveling westbound hit the Fox Crossing woman in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the pickup truck driver, a 40-year-old man from Sherwood, was uninjured.

Deputies believe that poor visibility due to the rain was a significant factor in the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash, and the names of those involved in the incident are being withheld pending family notification.

No additional details were provided.

