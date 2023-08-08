Authorities identify human remains found in Falmouth to be missing Cape Cod man

Authorities have identified human remains found in Falmouth on Monday to be Adam Wacholder, a Cape Cod man who went missing in June, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Wacholder, 44, was last seen on June 13, after he had lunch with a friend at a local restaurant, his mother earlier said. He was reported missing days later, on June 16.

Last month, his mother appealed to the public with a $1,000 reward to help find her son.

A search team found Wacholder’s remains in the woods of Goodwill Park in Falmouth around 11: 25 a.m. Monday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

No foul play is suspected.

The search team included Falmouth Police, a State Police K-9 and State Police SERT Team, and crews began searching the woods hours earlier, around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Galibois said he “extends his condolences to the family and friends of Adam Wacholder.”

