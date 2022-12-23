Authorities identify human remains found near Etowah River

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains recovered in Canton in November.

Canton police officials said the remains found in the Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street area were identified as 62-year-old John Waller of Canton.

GBI officials said they are still working to determine how Waller died.

Authorities said Waller’s remains were the third set of remains to be recovered from the same area near the Etowah River in the last five months.

On June 21, officers recovered the body of William Watkins in the same area along Waleska Street in the wood line. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that case a homicide.

On July 8, Canton detectives arrested Jacob Huckaby regarding Watkins’ death. He is still in jail and awaiting trial.

On July 16, officers recovered the body of Pedro Hernandez-Santiago north of Waleska Street in the Etowah River.

The ME’s office ruled that the cause of Hernandez-Santiago’s death was accidental drowning. Toxicology reports determined that Hernandez-Santiago was on methamphetamines.

Police did say they are investigating if there are any connections between the Watkins murder case and the remains found on Thursday.

“The Canton Police Department would like to emphasize there is no active threat to the public,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

