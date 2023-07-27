Authorities identify Ipswich man who drowned in Plum Island Sound

Authorities have identified the Ipswich man who drowned in Plum Island Sound on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a man struggling to swim near the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at 124 North Ridge Road around 3 p.m. spotted an individual in the water near the club’s mooring area, according to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas and Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi.

Marine units were deployed and the victim, who authorities identified as 72-year-old Richard P. Collins, was returned to shore. Lifesaving measures were performed before Collins was rushed to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Collins appears to have been swimming at Clark Beach in Ipswich, investigators said.

His death appears to be an accidental drowning but remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

