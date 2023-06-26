Authorities identify kayaker who drowned after being reported missing on Merrimack River

Authorities have identified a kayaker who drowned after being reported missing on the Merrimack River over the weekend.

Michael Ventura, 31, of Haverhill, had been fishing from a canoe off 44 Margin St. when he fell into the Merrimack River roughly 75 feet from shore about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said in a statement on Monday.

Witnesses who saw Ventura fall into the river were unable to reach him and called 911.

Emergency crews later recovered Ventura’s body from the river, at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haverhill Police and Fire responded to the scene, along with the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Haverhill Police Department and members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit but foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

