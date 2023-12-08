Authorities identify man who was beaten to death near New Hampshire high school

Authorities have identified a man who was beaten to death near a high school in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Te-Jay Thomas, 46, died during an incident that occurred on Lowell Street in the vicinity of Central High School in Manchester, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

An autopsy conducted by New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg revealed that Thomas’ death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck and that the manner of his death was homicide, Formella and Aldenberg said.

The high school instituted a stay-in-place order during the investigation as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, Formella and Aldenberg said, “Based on the investigation conducted to date, investigators believe that all relevant parties have been identified and that there is no threat to the general public.”

There were no students involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

