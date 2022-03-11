Authorities identify man dead after allegedly firing on police following domestic dispute

Mar. 11—CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — A man who allegedly fired on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and then barricaded himself inside his home following an apparent domestic dispute Wednesday night is deceased.

Police identified the suspect as Shawn L. Ruhl, 42, of Pendelton Drive. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell pronounced him dead at 5:50 a.m. Thursday at the home.

Following an autopsy performed Thursday afternoon in Erie, the coroner said Ruhl died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Schell confirmed Ruhl sustained more than one gunshot wound to the head, but declined to comment on the number of wounds or what caliber of weapon or weapons caused them until ballistics reports were completed. Those reports — examination of evidence from firearms — are expected within the next few days.

The coroner said he then expects to rule formally on both the cause and manner of Ruhl's death.

State police at Meadville arrived at the home on Pendelton Drive in Cambridge Township, about 2 miles south of Cambridge Springs, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. A woman there had contacted police at 9:47 to report she and her husband were in a domestic dispute.

When troopers arrived, the woman told police her husband was the only other person inside the home.

As troopers began to approach the front door, Ruhl fired on them; they returned fire and retreated, according to police reports.

Ruhl subsequently barricaded himself inside the home, police said. Police then activated the Special Emergency Response Team to aid in removing him from the residence.

Police later discovered Ruhl deceased inside the home.

The two initial responding troopers weren't injured in the gunfire exchange, police said. However, they have been placed on administrative leave per state police protocol for such incidents.

As troopers from the Meadville barracks were involved in the shooting, troopers from the Erie barracks will conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told the Tribune.

DiGiacomo said she will review police reports, witness statements and other information before ruling whether the troopers' use of force was justified.

Wednesday's incident was the second officer-involved shooting in Crawford County within the last three months.

On Dec. 26, 2021, troopers wounded a man at a Hayfield Township residence on Birch Drive near Saegertown. The officers were there to serve a warrant for charges related to an alleged domestic incident at that home the day before.

Justin Michael Burlingham was wounded at approximately 7:15 p.m. when troopers encountered him armed with a gun.

That investigation found Burlingham had brandished his gun "in the direction of a trooper" with officers then firing and striking him.

After Burlingham was shot, troopers rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported him to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie.

DiGiacomo said the investigation found troopers were justified in their use of force in the incident.

