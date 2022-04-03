Authorities identify man in deadly shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

Authorities have identified a man who died Saturday after a vehicle pursuit and shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

OHP was contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona to look for a vehicle driven by Charles Carswell, a 32-year-old armed robbery suspect.

Troopers located the vehicle in Canadian County and attempted a traffic stop, but Carswell fled, prompting a pursuit, authorities said.

When the pursuit entered the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Carswell began firing shots at troopers through his rear window, authorities said. Troopers made several unsuccessful attempts to perform a tactical vehicle intervention or TVI — to stop Carswell’s vehicle.

More: One dead in I-35 shooting early Sunday in Oklahoma City

Authorities said when Carswell entered the Turner Turnpike, troopers successfully performed a TVI on his vehicle at the 140-mile marker, bringing the pursuit to a stop.

Carswell exited his vehicle, grabbed a rifle and began firing more rounds at law enforcement. He barricaded himself behind his vehicle until the OHP Tactical Team arrived, authorities said.

Carswell continued to fire at law enforcement, and troopers fired back, killing him.

The Oklahoma City Police Department, as well as the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, assisted with the incident.

The troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative duties pending the conclusion of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man dead after shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers