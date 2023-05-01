Authorities identify man who died in NH psychiatric unit after altercation with corrections officers

Authorities have identified the man who died in NH psychiatric unit after an altercation with corrections officers on Saturday, April 29.

According to the AG’s office, Jason Rothe, 50 was involved in an altercation with several officers working at the Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord.

The SPU is housed on the State Prison campus but is a separate institution that is overseen by a Medical Director.

According to authorities, the altercation occurred around 12:55 p.m. After that altercation, corrections officers noticed that Rothe was not responsive and attempted to perform CPR.

Rothe was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiners’ office conducted an autopsy of Rothe on April 30. The cause and manner of Rothe’s death are inconclusive and are pending further investigation.

The NH Department of Corrections put out the following statement:

“The Department of Corrections strives to provide adequate and appropriate care to all residents regardless of their history. Any death of a resident under the care and custody of the Department is a tragedy and the Department extends its sympathy to the family of Mr. Rothe.”

“The Department of Corrections is cooperating with the investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice. On Saturday afternoon, the Department of Corrections placed the officers involved in the use of force on administrative leave pending review,” they added

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

