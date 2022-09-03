Authorities identify man fatally shot by Pittsburgh Police officer

Sep. 2—A Pittsburgh police officer assisting in the search for a missing woman shot and killed a man who authorities say answered the door with a gun in his hand in the city's Westwood neighborhood.

Brian Fisher, 43, was pronounced dead at the Rydal Street home where he'd answered the door.

The woman, who authorities have not identified, was reported missing to Robinson police by her family about 7 p.m. Thursday. The investigation led to a home in the 1400 block of Rydal Street, where authorities found the missing woman's car, said Allegheny County Police Inspector Mike Peairs.

County police are investigating the fatal shooting.

Officers — it was not immediately clear if only Pittsburgh officers were involved or if Robinson police were also present — went to the home about 9:30 p.m. Authorities said the man, later identified as Fisher, "confronted officers with a revolver, and a Pittsburgh Police officer discharged his firearm, striking the male."

It was not immediately clear how many shots the officer fired, nor did investigators say how many times Fisher was shot. Officials did not name the officer who shot Fisher.

Peairs said officers tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted a gun was found near Fisher's right hand, and the missing woman was found inside.

Per protocol, Allegheny County Police will investigate the shooting. The District Attorney's Office will review the investigation and determine whether the officers' actions were justified.