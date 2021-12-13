Authorities identify man fatally shot at east Columbus apartments

Columbus police have identified the man fatally shot at an apartment building on the city’s east side Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to 4656 Lamore St. regarding a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found 22-year-old Travis Kent wounded.

Medical personnel were unable to revive Kent. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kent dead at 11:30 p.m., Bryan said.

A second man, 23, also was wounded in the shooting. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Detective R. Green at 706-225-4261 or email at rgreen@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Kent’s death marks Columbus’ 68th homicide of 2021.