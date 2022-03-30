Authorities identify man who was fatally stabbed at Taco Bell in downtown Redding

A Redding Police Department Crime Scene Investigation truck is parked in front of the Taco Bell in downtown Redding after a stabbing on Monday night, March 28, 2022.

Authorities released more details about Monday night’s fatal stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown Redding.

The Shasta County Coroner's Office identified the victim of the attack as Kevin James Richard Wrenne, 29, of Redding, a Taco Bell employee who was outside on a break when he was confronted.

“While on break, Wrenne was brutally attacked without provocation by an unidentified” man, the Redding Police Department said in a news release on Facebook.

Wrenne was taken by ambulance to the hospital where authorities said he died from his injuries.

Police detectives spent much of Tuesday walking the downtown area and collecting video surveillance evidence. They are asking any downtown business or resident that has video surveillance and has not been contacted by police to review their video footage and contact authorities if they believe they have information that could lead to an arrest.

Investigators said the suspect left before officers arrived at Taco Bell around 10 p.m. Monday, and he was last seen going southeast toward Shasta Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to be about 50 years old and was wearing a black beanie hat, a blue unzipped hooded sweatshirt, gray T-shirt, dark pants and white shoes, investigators said.

“It should be noted that the suspect’s BMX stye bike is very unique. It is likely that the suspect had two backpacks and a spare bicycle wheel attached/draped on the handlebars as he pushed the bike around the downtown area,” police said.

Shasta Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Secret Witness at 530-243-2319.

The Redding Police Department Detective Division can be reached at 530-776-0107.

