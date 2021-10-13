Authorities identify man killed by Baltimore County Police on Monday and the officer who shot him

Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun
1 min read

The Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot by Baltimore County Police in Woodlawn earlier this week and named the officer who fired the fatal shot.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of Attorney General, which is responsible for investigating all deadly uses of force by police officers across the state, said Jovan Lewis Singleton, 36, of Baltimore, was shot at the at the corner of Englewood and Gilmore Streets, where police pursued him while investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven around 2 a.m. Monday.

County police previously said Singleton and an officer exchanged gunfire. Police K-9 units called to the area located Singleton, who was already dead, police said.

The AG’s office also identified the officer as Lt. Meade, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department assigned to the Operations Bureau. The office did not release Meade’s first name.

