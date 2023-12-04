Authorities identify man killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Haverhill

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on Friday, authorities announced Monday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway just before the Route 97 overpass around 3 p.m. learned that a 2017 Honda CRV exited the road, entered the median, struck a guardrail, and rolled over onto its roof, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 62-year-old David Ziembko, of New Britain, Connecticut, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still looking into the facts and circumstances of the crash, and whether Ziembko may have suffered a medical event.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

