Authorities identify man killed in weekend shooting in Manchester, N.H.

Authorities on Sunday identified a man killed in a shooting in Manchester early Saturday morning.

Carlos Rodriguez, 42, of Manchester, was found fatally shot in the area of 61 Lowell St., Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. An autopsy has determined that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of his death was homicide.

At approximately 1:12 a.m. Saturday, Manchester Police officers responded to the area of 61 Lowell St. for a reported motor vehicle accident.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., officers were called back to the area for a report of a shooting.

When officers returned to the area, they found Rodriguez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to the Elliot Hospital, where he died hours later, Formella said.

Rodriguez’s death remains under investigation, including whether the person who shot Rodriguez acted in self-defense and whether the sequence of events that occurred around the time of the motor vehicle accident led to the shooting, Formella said.

There are no indications of any specific threat to the general public at this time, the attorney general said.

Anyone with information about events that occurred around the time of the fatal shooting, between 1 a.m. and 2:02 a.m. Saturday morning outside 61 Lowell St. is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 and ask for the detective unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

