Authorities identify man shot to death in NE Portland on New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the man shot to death in Northeast Portland on New Year’s Eve.

Albany resident Skyler Stuckey, 21, and another man were shot by an unknown suspect at 1100 NE Faloma Road around 8:10 p.m. Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where Stuckey eventually died.

A medical examiner determined he died of homicide by gunshot wounds. The other man, 18, was seriously injured, but survived.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Detective Brent Christensen (503.823.2087) or Detective Meghan Burkeen (503.823.2092. The case number is 23-336668.

