Authorities identify man shot, killed inside hibachi restaurant in Brockton

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton on Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 22 year-old Joe Araujo of Brockton was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries, the DA’s office says.

A woman told Boston 25 that she was eating dinner with her family when a masked man walked in and shot Araujo sitting at a table. She says everyone inside the building buildings started to scream, panic and hide under tables before streaming out of the restaurant.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

According to the DA’s office, preliminary investigations show Araujo was the target and this was not a random act of violence.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Brockton Mayor’s office for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

