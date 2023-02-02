Authorities identify man stabbed to death during fight at south Fort Worth home

A 42-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing at a south Fort Worth home earlier this week, according to a Fort Worth police report.

The homeowner was arrested in the case.

The victim was Augustine Pineda, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday after getting into a fight at the home of 41-year-old Juan Ramos Escamilla, who faces a charge of murder in the case, according to jail records and police.

Pineda was not identified by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, but a Fort Worth police report identified him as the man who was killed.

Ramos remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $75,000.

The fatal stabbing occurred at Ramos’ home in south Fort Worth. Patrol officers responded just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Merida Avenue.

The man with a stab wound was found in the area and the suspect was taken into custody near the residence, police said.

Detectives learned that the suspect, the victim and several other witnesses became involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the fight.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim at least one time, police said.