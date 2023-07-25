Authorities identify man whose body washed ashore at Salisbury Beach

Authorities are investigating the death of a Seabrook, New Hampshire man whose body washed ashore in Salisbury overnight, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Tuesday.

Authorities have identified the man as Xhoi Docnoka, 28.

A person walking along Salisbury Beach about 1 a.m. Tuesday noticed a body floating along the shoreline near 4 Ocean Front Drive, Tucker said.

A responding police officer pulled the body from ankle-deep water and Docnoka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Docnoka’s death is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and the Salisbury Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

