Authorities identify man, woman found dead inside home in New Hampshire

Authorities have identified the man and woman found dead inside their home in New Hampshire.

Attorney General John M. Formella says State Police officials responded to a single family home in Salem on Saturday afternoon 1:45 after a 911 call came in.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of 47-year-old Jennifer L. Barrett and 41-year-old Charles W. Molinari.

Both Barett and Molinari lived in the home.

A neighbor placed two red roses on the front stairs for the couple on Sunday morning.

“They were very quiet, very sweet just a shock for everyone who knew them,” neighbor Lauren Demers said. “They kept to themselves but they were very friendly,” Demers added.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, the AG says.

“They were just nice people. You just don’t know what going on. I hope that unravels quickly and brings us some sort of closure,” said Demers.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

