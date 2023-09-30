Authorities identify man, woman shot and killed in Nashua, N.H., autopsy results released

Authorities on Saturday evening identified a man and woman who were found fatally shot in a Maple Street parking lot on Friday night, hours after the arrest of a Nashua man on murder charges in connection with their deaths.

Patricia Swett, 45, of Nashua, and Matthew Champagne, 44, of Manchester, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds when officers responded to a gunshots call on Maple Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Autopsy results released Saturday evening by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg show the cause of death for both Swett and Champagne were multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death for both victims was homicide.

Victor Rivera, 47, of Nashua was arrested on murder charges earlier Saturday. He faces two counts of second degree murder “for knowingly causing the deaths of Ms. Swett and Mr. Champagne by shooting them with a firearm and alternatively, on two counts of second degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths of Ms. Swett and Mr. Champagne under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting them with a firearm,” Formella said.

Rivera is expected to be arraigned on Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Southern District, in Nashua.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

