Authorities identify man wounded by Santa Fe County deputy

Sep. 17—New Mexico State Police identified the man shot by Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies at an Allsup's Thursday afternoon as 39-year-old Marvin Montoya, an employee at the store.

Montoya was shot while attempting to evade deputies after he fired a gun near the store, according a state police news release issued Friday.

The sheriff's office responded to the scene near the corner of Avenida Del Sur and N.M. 14 around 2 p.m. after receiving calls that Montoya was armed and barricaded in the convenience store's restroom, the news release said.

As deputies arrived, they found Montoya in an embankment south of the store, carrying a firearm.

When deputies attempted to speak Montoya, he fired one shot in the air, causing deputies to retreat and wait for assistance from the Santa Fe County SWAT team.

The SWAT team tried to negotiate Montoya's surrender, but he "attempted to evade deputies," the release stated. A deputy fired a shot, wounding Montoya.

He was transferred to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Upon his release, Montoya will be facing criminal charges, according to the news release.

The name of the deputy involved has not yet been released. He has been placed on standard, three-day administrative leave, according to the sheriff's office.

No deputies were injured during the incident.