Authorities identify pair found dead in Bigfork home
Nov. 11—The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released Friday the names of two people found dead Oct. 28 in their Bigfork home.
Officials identified the victims as 62-year-old Tricia DeMotts and 65-year-old Stanley Grotberg. Both suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said in a press release issued Nov. 11.
Deputies found the pair after conducting a wellness check. At the time, authorities said they were treating the deaths as a homicide investigation and had spoken to a "person of interest."
Authorities said they are finalizing their work on the case, submitted evidence for processing and passed off information to the Flathead County Attorney's Office for review.