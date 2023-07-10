Authorities identify person killed while riding electronic scooter in Gardner

Authorities have identified the person struck and killed by a vehicle while riding an electronic scooter in Gardner last week.

Bradley Arsenault, 38, of Baldwinville died in the fatal crash involving the e-bike scooter near 591 West Broadway just before 8 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, the Worcester Country District Attorney’s Office said.

Gardner police said that the struck scooter was not part of the town’s shared scooter program.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are being assisted in their investigation by Gardner Police, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Crime Scene Services Section in the investigation.

Authorities did not state whether any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

