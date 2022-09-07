Authorities identify police officers who shot and killed Cedar Rapids man

Two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting during a call Aug. 30 about a domestic disturbance have been identified.

Investigator Christopher Christy and Sgt. Bryson Garringer arrived at the Inn Circle, an affordable housing center located at 5560 6th St. SW, at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 30, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When trying to detain a man on the scene, the man took out a weapon, prompting the officers to shoot, the release said.

The man, later identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety as William Isaac Rich, 22, of Cedar Rapids died. An autopsy was scheduled with the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

Christy, who has 14 years of experience in law enforcement, and Garringer, who has 12 years of experience, were not injured, according to the release.

Both Christy and Garringer interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation following the shooting, according to an updated release Wednesday. Both officers were placed on paid administrative while the Iowa DCI investigates the incident, which the release stated is standard protocol. Once complete, the investigative report will be sent to the Iowa Attorney General's office for review, according to the release.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cedar Rapids police officers who shot and killed man identified