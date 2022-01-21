Authorities identify San Bernardino man killed in double shooting in Apple Valley

Sheriff’s officials have identified Devonte Brown, 27, of San Bernardino as the man killed during a double shooting on Wednesday in Apple Valley. Deputies investigate as Apple Valley Fire Protection District personnel pack up their equipment.

Devonte Brown, a 27-year-old San Bernardino man, was killed during the shooting, which occurred Wednesday near the corner of Lone Eagle and Clallam roads, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were requested to the 21400 block of Lone Eagle for a reported assault with a weapon, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press that day.

Upon arrival, deputies located Brown inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures by deputies, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s report said.

In a nearby home, deputies located a second man who was shot in the hand. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators are still looking for the shooting suspect(s).

During the investigation, a portion of Lone Eagle and Clallam roads were closed as sheriff’s officials went door to door interviewing residents.

The Apple Valley Fire Protection District and American Medical Response personnel also responded to the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact Detective David Carpenter, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

