Authorities identify Sawyer County woman found dead with gunshot wounds

Apr. 6—The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the 42-year-old woman who was found dead in a Sand Lake residence Friday.

Cary Lynne Elkin was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home on Hungry Lake Lane.

As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office did not have information on a potential suspect to release.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-634-4858 or 715-634-5213. People can also report information anonymously through the Sawyer County tip line by visiting sawyercountygov.org and searching "tip line."

Law enforcement arrived at the residence shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a dead woman. The sheriff's office said Friday that the incident is believed to be isolated and that the "community is not at risk."

The Sawyer and Washburn county sheriff's offices are conducting an investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice.