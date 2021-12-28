Authorities identify second victim of southeast KS double homicide as Longton man, 57

State authorities have identified the second victim of an Elk County double homicide last week as 57-year-old Robert S. Stricker of Longton.

Stricker and 55-year-old Dewayne L. Smith were killed Dec. 23 at an outdoor gathering at a Longton home, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has said. The shooting suspect, 41-year-old Lyle W. Miller, retreated to a nearby home after the slayings and later fatally shot himself in the attic, the KBI has said.

Miller hadn’t been at the gathering for long when he reportedly pulled a pistol from his waist area and shot both men at close range, the KBI said previously. They died at the scene.

Elk County is in southeast Kansas, about 90 miles from Wichita.