Authorities ID suspect accused of fatally stabbing grad student in L.A. furniture store

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a massive $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in the stabbing death of a UCLA graduate student.

Shawn Laval Smith was identified Tuesday night as the primary suspect in the murder of Brianna Kupfer. He should be considered armed and dangerous and is “highly likely to be using public transportation” in southern California, according to a tweet from the LAPD.

“This individual responsible for this vicious, senseless and brutal crime walks amongst us,” L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said during a press conference.

Kupfer was working by herself at Croft House on La Brea Avenue, a high-end furniture store in the Los Angeles area, when the deadly attack unfolded on Thursday. Authorities said one shopper that afternoon made the 24-year-old grad student especially uncomfortable, prompting her to reach out to a friend.

“She sent a text saying there was someone inside the location that gave her a bad vibe,” Lt. John Radtke told reporters during a press conference. “Regrettably, that person did not see the text immediately.”

Another customer discovered Kupfer’s bloody and lifeless body on the floor of the shop around 2 p.m., about 15 minutes after she sent the text. Police believe Smith stabbed Kupfer and then fled through the back door of the shop, just south of Hollywood.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark-colored skinny jeans, and dark-colored shoes. He was also carrying a dark-colored backpack at the time of the attack, according to police. He was caught on video buying a vape pen from a 7-Eleven just 30 minutes after the seemingly random attack.

Detectives say they believe he is homeless.

Kupfer was a graduate of both Brentwood High School in Los Angeles and the University of Miami, her family said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles. She’d been working toward an architecture degree at the time of her killing.

“I don’t see us healing anytime soon,” her father said. “I would love to tell you that there’s going to be a point we’re going to be better, but I feel like it’s going to be a big missing piece.”

Anyone with information on Smith should call Los Angeles police at 213-382-9470.