Authorities identify suspect in deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall that claimed life of salon worker

Authorities on Monday identified the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall that claimed the life of a salon worker over the weekend.

Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield, is slated to be arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in the death of a worker at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon within the mall at 50 Holyoke Street, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Officers responding to reports of a possible active shooting inside the mall on Saturday around 7 p.m. entered the salon and found a male gunshot victim who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, Gulluni said.

Gulluni noted that the victim was attending to Santana-Rodriguez when a confrontation involving an individual known to the suspect ensued. The incident is said to have quickly escalated into a shooting.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

State police detectives assigned to Gulluni’s office are assisting Holyoke police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

