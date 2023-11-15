Authorities identify Tuesday's fatal stabbing victim as 20-year-old woman from Des Moines

A photo of Alyssa Anne Maher provided by her family to the Des Moines Police Department.

The woman who died of apparent stab wounds at a Des Moines hotel early Tuesday morning was identified as 20-year-old Des Moines resident Alyssa Anne Maher, authorities said.

Des Moines police responded to the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Fairgrounds, 410 E. 30th St., at about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 14 to investigate a report of a stabbing, according to a Des Moines Police Department news release.

Authorities found Maher suffering "multiple traumatic injuries believed to be stab wounds," the news release said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police later charged Brantlee Austin Gage Rainey, 24, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder. A news release from Sgt. Paul Parizek said Rainey allegedly was in the room where the victim was discovered and had a knife "with apparent blood on it." Rainey also allegedly matched a witness description.

Police believe there is no ongoing danger or threat to the neighborhood, the release said.

The Des Moines Police Department is still investigating the stabbing, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon.

This is the 13th homicide of 2023 in Des Moines.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 20-year-old Des Moines woman identified as victim in fatal stabbing