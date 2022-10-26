Authorities Identify Two Employees Fatally Shot In Dallas Hospital By Man Whose Girlfriend Had Just Given Birth

Two hospital employees that were involved in a fatal shooting in Dallas, Texas have been identified.

On Saturday morning around 11 a.m., suspect Nestor Hernandez shot and killed two team members at Methodist Dallas Medical Center according to FOX 4 News.

After hearing multiple shots, a Methodist Health System police officer spotted the active shooter while he was reloading his gun and wounded him, which stopped the senseless act of violence. After being stabilized, the shooter was detained and taken to a different hospital for further treatment.

In a report from the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia revealed that the victims of this tragic crime were 45-year-old Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Annette Flowers. Pokuaa, a case worker, was shot first, and then Flowers, a nurse, was gunned down.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hernandez was at the hospital because he was awaiting the birth of his child with his girlfriend. He started acting abnormal and began accusing his girlfriend of having an affair with someone else. He then hit his pregnant girlfriend with his handgun and promised to shoot whoever walked into the room first.

Unfortunately, Pokuaa was the first person to walk into the room following that declaration and was immediately shot. Flowers was in the hallway when she looked into the room to check on things. According to police, that’s when Hernandez opened fire again and shot the nurse.

The 30-year-old suspect, who was out on parole for aggravated robbery with an ankle monitor when he committed this crime, is now facing charges of capital murder for taking the lives of Pokuaa and Flowers. Authorities have not shared any updates on the health conditions of Hernandez’s girlfriend and newborn baby.

The hospital’s executive leadership team released a statement over the weekend sharing their shock and heartbreak at the loss of their coworkers, Pokuaa and Flowers.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time,” the team said.