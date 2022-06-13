Authorities identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Washington and Fenelon streets on the evening of June 2 found 37-year-old Dorchester resident Jermaine Wade suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Wade was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

