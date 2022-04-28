Authorities identify victim in Snow Slip Inn shooting

Apr. 27—Authorities identified Jeremy McKenzie as the 36-year-old man killed in an alleged shooting at the Snow Slip Inn near Essex on April 16, saying he died after a fight with another man.

Although detectives have interviewed the alleged shooter, that individual was released from law enforcement custody. Still, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino described the killing as an "open homicide investigation" in an April 27 press release and said deputies continue to follow up with witnesses.

Law enforcement will pass their findings over to the county attorney's office for review after wrapping up the investigation, Heino said.

Deputies headed to the inn about 10:57 p.m., arriving to find several people providing medical aid to McKenzie. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not publicly confirm the incident until several days later. They described it as a shooting in a press release, but emphasized that there was no known threat to the public.

Heino offered few additional details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting this week, saying only that a "brief" fight with another man in the parking lot of the inn preceded McKenzie's death.

He asked anyone with information about the shooting to email tips@flathead.mt.gov or phone 406-758-5600.

