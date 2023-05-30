UPDATE: Authorities identify Warner Robins man fatally wounded near Green Street

A Warner Robins man died Monday afternoon after a shooting near Green Street and Hawkinsville Road, according to Warner Robins interim police chief Wayne Fisher.

Anthony Presly, 48, died from multiple gunshot wounds at around 12:45 p.m. Monday near 108 Wendan Way in Warner Robins just over a mile west of Hawkinsville Road, Fisher said Tuesday. Police found him in a white sedan in the road after they responded to calls of shots fired that afternoon.

Presly had been driving the car when he was shot and struck a pole with the car, Fisher said. His family was notified after his death.

An SUV was sighted in the area before the shooting and is a focal point of early investigations, Fisher said. Officers are also investigating neighborhood door cameras and talking to residents in the area to build an investigation, according to Fisher.

Fisher said the shooting appeared to be “a targeted event,” not a random crime, and that people living in the area should not be concerned. The shooting remained under investigation Tuesday.

The Telegraph will update this story when more information becomes available.