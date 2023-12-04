Authorities identify Wichita man, release bodycam photos after fatal police shooting

A 50-year-old Wichita man shot and killed by a Wichita police officer during a domestic violence call Sunday has been identified by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the call at 2:16 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of East Gilbert Street. A woman told 911 that her partner, Daniel Stowe, was outside the home making suicidal statements, Wichita Police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan previously said.

At 2:40 p.m., four police officers arrived at the home. One officer went inside to talk to the woman while the other three spoke with Stowe, who was standing in the street in front of the home, sheriff’s office Lt. Nathan Gibbs said.

Officers learned that Stowe was known to carry firearms and attempted to pat him down. He refused and said “he intended to escalate the situation despite the officer’s attempt to deescalate the situation,” Gibbs added.

Stowe pulled out a Glock handgun from his right hip and held it down on his side. Officers gave him numerous commands to drop his weapon, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

At 2:43 p.m., Stowe raised the gun and pointed it directly at one of the officers, Gibbs said. Another officer fired a handgun four times, striking Stowe once in the right torso.

Stowe fell to the ground where officers rendered medical aid until he was taken to a hospital by Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services. He died from his gunshot wound at 3:07 p.m., according to the release.

The sheriff’s office released body camera photos from officers who encountered Stowe. Investigators confiscated a loaded Glock 27 handgun at the scene, Gibbs said.

It is unknown if the officer who fired the gun was immediately placed on administrative leave. The sheriff’s office was not immediately available for more details. The investigation will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.