Authorities identify woman found with fatal gunshot wound in Portsmouth

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old woman found shot to death Tuesday in Portsmouth.

Auriel McLaurin was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Pearl Street. Portsmouth police were called to the location around 5:34 p.m.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Ryan Darel Winfield in connection to the shooting. He’s wanted for second degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-562-5887.

