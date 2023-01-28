Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action

Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week.

Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The operator of the van, a 60-year-old Acton man, initially fled the scene but returned while investigators were still on the scene and made contact with police.

This is an open and ongoing investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Acton Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

