Authorities identify woman killed in rollover crash on I-93 in Stoneham

Authorities on Thursday identified the young woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Wednesday morning as the search continues for an “erratic” driver who was spotted in the area at the time of the wreck.

Kayla E. Driscoll, 34, of Somerville, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue on the northbound side of the highway when the SUV rolled over around 8:40 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and the Massachusetts State Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are now turning to the public for help identifying another vehicle that was in the area at the time of the crash, which is believed to be a dark-colored SUV similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue.

The operator of the vehicle in question was driving erratically at a high rate of speed on the northbound side of the highway in Medford and Stoneham between 8:25 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., investigators said.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or has information is asked to call Trooper CJ Murgo of the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the State Police Medford Barracks at 781-396-0100.

Troopers assigned to Ryan’s office are leading the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW