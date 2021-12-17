Authorities increase viligance in spotting impaired drivers

Dec. 17—Authorities see a higher rate of impaired driving during the holidays, which is likely one reason December has become National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.

Sheriff Jason Chennault said seven people were arrested in the county for DUI in September 2021, and four were arrested in October. Three were arrested in September of 2020, and five were arrested October 2020.

Police Chief Nate King said that in the city, 27 people were arrested for DUI in October and November 2020, and 33 in October and November of 2021.

According to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 396 people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related vehicle crashes in 2020.

"During the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods in 2020, 10 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma, and all but two of those were alcohol and/or drug-related. These fatalities are not accidents and are 100 percent preventable," the OHSO report said.

OHSO is partnering with more than 120 local law enforcement agencies to take impaired drivers off the road this holiday season: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

"It's important for drivers to take responsibility," said Paul Harris, OHSO director. "The holidays are a special time of year for most, and we want our community members to enjoy this season."

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol advised there will be zero tolerance for impaired driving this holiday season.

"Impaired driving is not acceptable behavior," said OHP Commissioner Tim Tipton. "We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun holiday. Make no mistake: If you are found to be driving under the influence, you will be dealt with according to the fullest extent of the law."

In Oklahoma, the law states people are driving under the influence is when they drive, operate, or are in actual physical control of a motor vehicle.

Actual physical control involves a person being found outside the vehicle by law enforcement, or sitting in the parked vehicle when a law enforcement officer approaches.

There must be probable cause for law enforcement to pull over someone for suspicion of driving under the influence. Probable cause is sufficient reason to make an arrest or search oneself and property.

Failure to signal while turning or not wearing a seat belt warrants as probable cause.

A ticket for a DUI-misdemeanor offense costs $876, while a ticket for a DUI-felony office costs $964.

The Cherokee County Detention Center and the Tahlequah City Jail are equipped with an Intoxilyzer 8000 — a breath alcohol testing instrument. A certified officer or deputy is the only one who can administer the Intoxilyzer.

The machine works by exposing air in a chamber to infrared light. Alcohol molecules absorb a certain amount of infrared radiation, and if alcohol is in the chamber, a proportion of the light will not reach the sensor.

A person who is suspected to be under the influence of drugs, can sign a consent form and have blood drawn by a health care professional before being transported to jail.