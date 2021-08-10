Authorities: Intoxicated man involved in two crashes, led police pursuit

Aug. 10—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man accused of driving while intoxicated was involved in two minor property crashes and a pursuit with police, authorities say.

Kyle C. McQuillan, 21, 820 Loring St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempting to flee an officer.

McQuillan was also issued citations for drunken driving, operating left of center, hit and run to property adjacent to the road, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

McQuillan is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol and entering taverns.

McQuillan returns to court Sept. 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was called to the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue Saturday for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Just prior to the crash, police dispatchers had broadcast a possible intoxicated driver leaving the Galloway Street area in a truck. The witness to the hit-and-run crash said the silver truck continued east on Bellevue Avenue.

A few minutes later, a police officer said he was behind the suspected driver, later identified as McQuillan, on Birch Street.

A man said he was taking out his trash at his residence in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue when a silver truck headed straight toward him. The truck jumped the curb and hit his mailbox.

The man said the vehicle did not stop and continued toward Starr Avenue.

Police observed McQuillan's truck cross left of center when it turned from Wagner Avenue onto Birch Street. It was also swerving within its own lane.

McQuillan did not stop after an officer activated his emergency lights and siren.

The truck continued on Hastings Way, where it drove up on the median multiple times, putting oncoming traffic in danger of a head-on collision.

McQuillan ended up turning onto Loring Street in Altoona. He ran into a fence at his residence.

An officer had to assist McQuillan while walking so he did not fall. He had poor balance and swayed from side to side and front to back. He had slurred speech and a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath.

McQuillan showed signs of impairment while performing field sobriety tests.

McQuillan made several unsolicited statements while being booked into the Eau Claire County Jail. They included "I know I'm guilty," "I know I'm drunk," and "I saw the lights on and was two blocks away from my house, and I wasn't going to stop because I didn't want to get my car towed."

If convicted, McQuillan could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.