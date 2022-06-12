Authorities investigate apparent social media gun threat toward Case Middle School

Jun. 12—WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District has been made aware of a social media post on Snapchat that has raised safety concerns, Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said in a ParentSquare letter to parents.

The now viral Snapchat video posted to Facebook shows an alleged student with what appears to be a gun, with an apparent caption of "Don't come to school Monday XD lol ;)"

City police say that increased security measures will be taken. The post was apparently directed toward Case Middle School.

City police said that the involved people have been identified and are being interviewed.

"We take all such postings seriously and investigate them fully to help make the community we serve safer," city police said in a news release.

In her letter to parents, Mrs. LaBarr wrote that a student was at a Scout Mountain Challenge event, took a video and posted it on Snapchat. City police say the Scout Mountain Challenge event is to expose non-military children to Fort Drum and to build community relations with Fort Drum and the surrounding communities.

"The District takes any and all threats seriously whether by social media or by word of mouth," Mrs. LaBarr said in the letter.

Mrs. LaBarr is urging parents to talk with children about the severity of threats made toward schools.

"Please talk with your children about the seriousness and consequences of making threats toward school or an individual, along with the importance of reporting the source to the proper authorities, and assure them that their safety is our first priority," she said in the letter. "Threats made toward a school or an individual on social media most often result in suspensions and/or arrests, and can rise to the level of a Federal crime."

City police are being assisted by state police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. They also say they have gotten "invaluable assistance" from the community.