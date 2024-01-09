Authorities investigate attempted murder in Bonaparte

Jan. 8—BONAPARTE — A man was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Christmas eve shooting.

Trent Lee Drollinger was arrested in Lee County Friday on a warrant from Van Buren County. Police say the man shot his wife in the head on Christmas eve.

Drollinger is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Few details about the incident have been released publicly. Court records filed by investigators state that at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 Drollinger shot his wife in the head. Investigators say they reviewed the crime scene, audio/video recording and statements from the victim to determine probable cause.

The shooting occurred at 23894 Hawk Drive, east of Bonaparte in Van Buren County, according to court records. It's the same home where a 23-year-old Shawn Bentler killed his parents and three sisters in October 2006. It was sold in 2009, and then again to the Drollingers in 2021.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.