Authorities are investigating a person found on the beach in the Pierpont neighborhood in Ventura Sunday morning.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office assisted around 7:14 a.m. at the end of Greenock Lane with deputies and a helicopter, according to sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. He said the sheriff's office determined the incident fell under Ventura Police Department.

Ventura police Sgt. Joe Munger said late Sunday morning that a man in his 30s was found in the surf. Officers initially received the call of a body, he said.

Officers found the man and with other agencies gave him CPR. The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sergeant said.

Munger said the man had been reported missing to police last week.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man found at Ventura beach near Pierpont pronounced dead at hospital