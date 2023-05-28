Authorities investigate in-custody death at John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating the death of an inmate at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, the sheriff's department announced Saturday.

Deputies assigned to the detention center found an unresponsive man in a cell around 3:30 p.m. on May 22, according to Deputy Richard Carroll.

Custody staff and jail medical personnel administered life-saving measures before paramedics and Riverside County Fire Department personnel arrived and took over, according to Carroll.

The inmate, identified as 41-year-old Ruben Guzman, was taken to a hospital for further treatment, where he died on Friday.

According to deputies, there were no signs of foul play and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact investigator John Layos at 951-922-7152.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Authorities investigate in-custody death at Indio detention center