Authorities investigate death of infant left in car for several hours, police say

Authorities in Texas are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl who died Friday after being left in a car several hours.

Houston police received a call at around 1:30 p.m about a non-responsive infant who was left inside a car for several hours in the 5100 block of Ingomar Way.

Temperatures reached 91 degrees in Houston, Texas Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Houston police Sergeant R. Montalvo said officers learned the mother had left her daughter in a car seat inside a vehicle for hours. The car was not running.

Once the mother realized she had left her baby in the car, she rushed back to the vehicle and found her unresponsive, Montalvo said.

The mother then transported the infant to HCA Houston Healthcare — Pearland and the 10-month-old was pronounced dead by doctors at the local hospital, Montalvo said.

Authorities did not release the infant's identity Friday afternoon pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

An investigation into the infant's death remains ongoing and the case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury, authorities said.